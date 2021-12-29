EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $54.70

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EDPFY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.70 and traded as low as $54.45. EDP – Energias de Portugal shares last traded at $54.68, with a volume of 30,673 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.96.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.70.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Client Solutions & Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

