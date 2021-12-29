EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Shares Up 0.6%

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF)’s stock price shot up 0.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.21. 9,720 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 11,709 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.18.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37.

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

