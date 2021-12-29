EKF Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EKDHF) Stock Price Up 4.6%

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EKDHF) rose 4.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.06 and last traded at $1.06. Approximately 45,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $1.01.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.96.

About EKF Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:EKDHF)

EKF Diagnostics Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells diagnostic instruments, reagents, and other ancillary products in Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. It offers DiaSpect and DiaSpect T hemoglobin analyzers; DiaSpect Hemoglobin T Low to determine low levels of hemoglobin in plasma and serum specimens, aqueous solutions, or stored or banked erythrocytes; Hemo Control, a point-of-care hemoglobin analyzer that provides quantitative and lab quality hemoglobin results; and HemataStat II, a microhematocrit centrifuge that provides a quantitative hematocrit reading for six blood samples.

