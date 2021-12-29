Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $166.20.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EA. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

EA stock opened at $133.47 on Wednesday. Electronic Arts has a 12 month low of $120.08 and a 12 month high of $150.30. The firm has a market cap of $37.75 billion, a PE ratio of 49.25 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total value of $113,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.27, for a total transaction of $451,735.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 27,514 shares of company stock valued at $3,739,237. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EA. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth about $536,303,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Electronic Arts by 9,022.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,274,731 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $471,005,000 after acquiring an additional 3,238,833 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its position in Electronic Arts by 164.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,075,262 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $579,706,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533,431 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Electronic Arts by 78.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,590,849 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $510,797,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in Electronic Arts by 647.2% in the 3rd quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,478,991 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $210,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,053 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

