Eltek (NASDAQ:ELTK) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.77

Eltek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ELTK)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.77 and traded as low as $3.86. Eltek shares last traded at $3.93, with a volume of 6,065 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Eltek from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market cap of $22.95 million, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of -2.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.77.

Eltek Ltd. is engaged in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of custom made printed circuit boards. Its products include flex-rigid boards, rigid multilayer boards, high density interconnect, flex and multi-flex boards, Teflon and hybrid boards and backplanes. The company was founded on January 1, 1970 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

