Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) Shares Down 6.5%

Shares of Emergent Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ) dropped 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.22. Approximately 29,400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.24.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.22.

About Emergent Capital (OTCMKTS:EMGCQ)

Emergent Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in life settlements. As of August 31, 2020, it owned a portfolio of 500 life insurance policies. The company was formerly known as Imperial Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Emergent Capital, Inc in September 2015. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Boca Raton, Florida.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.