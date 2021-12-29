Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) Sets New 52-Week High at $34.30

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EDR)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as 34.30 and last traded at 34.30, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at 34.02.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on EDR shares. Morgan Stanley raised Endeavor Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Endeavor Group from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Endeavor Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Endeavor Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Endeavor Group from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 35.07.

Get Endeavor Group alerts:

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 28.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of 26.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46.

Endeavor Group (NYSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported 0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.13 by 0.20. Endeavor Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Ariel Emanuel sold 400,000 shares of Endeavor Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of 26.64, for a total value of 10,656,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,084,000. Elliott Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $115,458,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $60,298,000. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $348,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavor Group in the 2nd quarter worth $31,411,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.39% of the company’s stock.

Endeavor Group Company Profile (NYSE:EDR)

Endeavor Group Holdings, Inc operates as an entertainment, sports, and content company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Owned Sports Properties, Events, Experiences & Rights, and Representation. The Owned Sports Properties segment operates a portfolio of sports properties, including Ultimate Fighting Championship, Professional Bull Rider, and Euroleague that license broadcast and other intellectual property rights and operate exclusive live events.

Featured Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.