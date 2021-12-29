Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $29.57

Endeavour Mining plc (TSE:EDV) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$29.57 and traded as low as C$27.25. Endeavour Mining shares last traded at C$27.65, with a volume of 70,449 shares traded.

EDV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$47.50 to C$48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. National Bankshares increased their price target on Endeavour Mining from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$2,699.00 price target on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Endeavour Mining to C$49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$264.58.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$29.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$6.85 billion and a PE ratio of 13.80.

Endeavour Mining (TSE:EDV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.54 by C$0.23. The business had revenue of C$871.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$660.49 million. Equities analysts expect that Endeavour Mining plc will post 2.9600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Endeavour Mining Company Profile (TSE:EDV)

Endeavour Mining Plc operates as a gold producer in West Africa. Its operating assets located in Senegal, Cote d'Ivoire, and Burkina Faso, as well as a portfolio of development projects and exploration assets in the Birimian Greenstone Belt across West Africa. Endeavour Mining Plc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.