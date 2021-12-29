Enigma (ENG) Trading Up 38.4% Over Last 7 Days

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 37.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 29th. Enigma has a market capitalization of $1.40 million and approximately $247,388.00 worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Enigma coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000210 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Enigma has traded up 38.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00283591 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00009982 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00010487 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003592 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.63 or 0.00015987 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000031 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0746 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Enigma Coin Profile

Enigma (CRYPTO:ENG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,238,561 coins and its circulating supply is 13,891,797 coins. The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co . Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Enigma is a decentralized data marketplace, that guarantees the privacy of their users' shared data cryptographically. Enigma’s computational model is based on an optimized version of secure multi-party computation, backed by a verifiable secret-sharing scheme. For storage, Enigma uses a modified distributed hashtable for holding secret-shared data. An external blockchain is utilized as the controller of the network. It manages access control, identities and serves as a tamper-proof log of events. Security deposits are required and fees are charged in order to incentivize operation, correctness and fairness in the system. ENG is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token that serves as currency on Enigma's network. “

Buying and Selling Enigma

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enigma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enigma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enigma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

