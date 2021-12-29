Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $114.87 Million

Analysts forecast that Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) will announce $114.87 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Euronav’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $136.22 million. Euronav reported sales of $111.50 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Euronav will report full year sales of $352.81 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $337.79 million to $376.54 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $731.76 million, with estimates ranging from $647.51 million to $830.17 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Euronav.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 14.82% and a negative net margin of 71.01%. The firm had revenue of $66.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Euronav from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. ING Group upgraded Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Oddo Bhf upgraded Euronav from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Euronav from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Euronav by 11.7% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,916,088 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after buying an additional 200,546 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Euronav by 26.8% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 3,800,426 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $35,420,000 after buying an additional 802,817 shares during the period. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Euronav in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich acquired a new position in shares of Euronav during the third quarter worth approximately $232,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Euronav by 86.1% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 8,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.96% of the company’s stock.

Euronav stock opened at $8.85 on Wednesday. Euronav has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $11.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 0.31.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a $0.021 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. Euronav’s payout ratio is presently -4.97%.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

