Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.33

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as low as $2.29. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 40,454 shares changing hands.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.32.
Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.43%.
Evolving Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOL)
Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.
Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?
Receive News & Ratings for Evolving Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evolving Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.