Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.33

Evolving Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVOL)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.33 and traded as low as $2.29. Evolving Systems shares last traded at $2.29, with a volume of 40,454 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.17 and a beta of 1.32.

Evolving Systems (NASDAQ:EVOL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.97 million for the quarter. Evolving Systems had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 15.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Evolving Systems by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Evolving Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 56,933 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolving Systems by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 21,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10,801 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.87% of the company’s stock.

Evolving Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVOL)

Evolving Systems, Inc engages in the provision of real-time digital engagement solutions and services to the wireless, wireline, and cable markets. It offers mobile activation, provisioning, and number management. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

