FactSet Research Systems (FDS) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE: FDS) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/28/2021 – FactSet Research Systems was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $515.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “FactSet continues to benefit from high client retention, solid revenue growth and a competitive pricing strategy. The company looks strong on the back of higher organic revenues, increase in annual subscription value and robust global network. Acquisitions have helped FactSet broaden its product suite, thereby delivering innovative products and evolve as a global financial database company. Consistent efforts in share buybacks and dividend payments boost investor confidence and positively impact earnings per share. Partly due to these tailwinds, shares of FactSet have outperformed its industry's growth over the past year. On the flip side, pricing pressure remains a major concern for FactSet. Acquisitions-related integration risks and foreign currency exchange rate fluctuations act as major headwinds.”

12/22/2021 – FactSet Research Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $323.00 to $352.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2021 – FactSet Research Systems had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $308.00 to $351.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

12/22/2021 – FactSet Research Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $450.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

12/22/2021 – FactSet Research Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $395.00 to $475.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

12/22/2021 – FactSet Research Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $400.00 to $468.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

12/14/2021 – FactSet Research Systems was upgraded by analysts at Northcoast Research from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

12/1/2021 – FactSet Research Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $453.00 to $525.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/16/2021 – FactSet Research Systems had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $301.00 to $323.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE FDS traded up $3.22 on Wednesday, hitting $490.95. 732 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 235,259. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12 month low of $294.21 and a 12 month high of $490.81. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $458.20 and a 200-day moving average of $397.72. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The company had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.12%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan Reeve sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.24, for a total transaction of $331,661.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.52, for a total transaction of $1,186,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,290 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,904 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 127 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

