FansTime (FTI) Market Cap Achieves $289,333.43

FansTime (CURRENCY:FTI) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last week, FansTime has traded down 3.4% against the dollar. FansTime has a market capitalization of $289,333.43 and approximately $762,931.00 worth of FansTime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FansTime coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

About FansTime

FansTime is a coin. It launched on July 14th, 2018. FansTime’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,850,000,000 coins. FansTime’s official Twitter account is @FansTime_FTI and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FansTime is fanstime.org

According to CryptoCompare, “FTI is an official encrypted digital currency in the FansTime ecosystem based on the launch of FansTime Chain. FTI is the official token for any transaction conducted in the ecosystem and the backbone economic system of the ecosystem. In the future, the FansTime community will launch the community motivation system and all the participants in the community will be given equal access to FTI “

Buying and Selling FansTime

