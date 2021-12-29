Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) Stock Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $27.99

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMAO) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.99 and traded as high as $32.97. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp shares last traded at $32.30, with a volume of 21,547 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

The company has a market cap of $422.03 million, a PE ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.99 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). Farmers & Merchants Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 24.75%. The business had revenue of $22.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.62 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Farmers & Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.82%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp during the second quarter worth $6,811,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 143.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,118,000 after buying an additional 57,258 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 16.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 1,069.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 146,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,625 shares during the period. Finally, F3Logic LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp by 4.2% in the third quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 92,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,078,000 after purchasing an additional 3,765 shares during the period. 18.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers & Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:FMAO)

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and financial services. It includes commercial, agricultural, and residential mortgage as well as consumer and credit card lending activities. The firm also offers checking account services, and savings and time deposit services.

