Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.53

Fidus Investment Co. (NASDAQ:FDUS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.53 and traded as high as $18.25. Fidus Investment shares last traded at $18.03, with a volume of 85,635 shares.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $440.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.82.

Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The asset manager reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Fidus Investment had a net margin of 106.01% and a return on equity of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $21.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Fidus Investment Co. will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This is a boost from Fidus Investment’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Fidus Investment’s payout ratio is presently 32.90%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Fidus Investment in the third quarter worth $211,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 60,715 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 110.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,427 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 12,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Fidus Investment during the 3rd quarter valued at $455,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in Fidus Investment by 171.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 39,450 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 24,923 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Fidus Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in leveraged buyouts, refinancings, change of ownership transactions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, mezzanine, growth capital, business expansion, lower middle market investments, debt investments, subordinated and second lien loans, senior secured and unitranche debt, preferred equity, warrants, subordinated debt, senior subordinated notes, junior secured loans, and unitranche loans.

