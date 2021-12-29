Field Trip Health (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Field Trip Health Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FTRPF) fell 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $5.73 and last traded at $5.75. 64,700 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 59,938 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.88.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72.

Field Trip Health Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FTRPF)

Field Trip Health Ltd. engages in the development and delivery of psychedelic therapies. Its Research division is involved in the development of psychedelic molecules and conducting research on plant-based psychedelics. The company also operates Field Trip Health clinics for psychedelic therapies in North America.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Field Trip Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Field Trip Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.