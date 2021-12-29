Flossbach Von Storch AG Has $313.73 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,732,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 105,700 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG owned approximately 0.48% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $313,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, insider Lynn C. Martin sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $312,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $607,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,410 shares of company stock valued at $10,654,987 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.09.

Shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock opened at $137.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.50. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.95 and a 1 year high of $139.79. The company has a market capitalization of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 33.69%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is 24.40%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

