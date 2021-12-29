Flughafen Zürich (OTCMKTS:FLGZY) Trading 3.7% Higher

Flughafen Zürich AG (OTCMKTS:FLGZY)’s stock price traded up 3.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $7.02 and last traded at $7.02. 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 39,677 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

FLGZY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas cut Flughafen Zürich from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Flughafen Zürich in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Flughafen Zürich from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Flughafen Zürich has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.77.

Flughafen Zürich AG engages in the operation of the Zurich Airport. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Business, Noise, and Non-regulated Business. The Regulated Business segment comprises of aviation, People with Reduced Mobility, user fees, air security, and access fees.

