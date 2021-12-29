Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.63

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.63 and traded as low as C$5.13. Fortuna Silver Mines shares last traded at C$5.15, with a volume of 342,780 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FVI shares. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines to C$7.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Pi Financial downgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$5.75 to C$7.25 in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Fortuna Silver Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortuna Silver Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$6.84.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35.

Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI) (NYSE:FSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$204.70 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortuna Silver Mines news, Senior Officer Juan Manuel Ruiz-Conejo purchased 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$4.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$35,105.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 215,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$891,233.35.

About Fortuna Silver Mines (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

