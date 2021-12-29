Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €47.30 ($53.75).

FPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($54.20) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €30.42 ($34.57) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €32.60. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($42.50) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($50.91).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

