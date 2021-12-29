Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and one has assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €47.30 ($53.75).

FPE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €50.00 ($56.82) target price on Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, October 29th. Nord/LB set a €50.00 ($56.82) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Warburg Research set a €47.70 ($54.20) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($65.91) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €48.00 ($54.55) price target on Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Monday, October 11th.

Fuchs Petrolub stock opened at €30.42 ($34.57) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €31.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €32.60. Fuchs Petrolub has a 12 month low of €37.40 ($42.50) and a 12 month high of €44.80 ($50.91).

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

