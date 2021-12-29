FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $5.01

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $5.01 and last traded at $5.05, with a volume of 464574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.87.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FCEL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FuelCell Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.40.

The company has a current ratio of 13.36, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 4.75.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CFO Michael S. Bishop sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.24, for a total transaction of $55,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FCEL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,928,342 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $284,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,092,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,628,330 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $254,793,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739,362 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 303.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,863,300 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,183,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,800 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 161.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,953,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205,467 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of FuelCell Energy by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,839,361 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,170,000 after acquiring an additional 904,457 shares during the period. 35.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL)

FuelCell Energy, Inc develops environmentally responsible distributed baseload power solutions through proprietary molten-carbonate fuel cell technology. It develops turn-key distributed power generation solutions and provides comprehensive services for the life of the power plant. The firm’s fuel cell solution is an alternative to traditional combustion-based power generation and is complementary to an energy mix consisting of intermittent sources of energy, such as solar and wind turbines.

