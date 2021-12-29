Genus (OTCMKTS:GENSF) Trading Down 14.6%

Shares of Genus plc (OTCMKTS:GENSF) were down 14.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $64.00 and last traded at $64.00. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.90.

Separately, Investec upgraded shares of Genus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get Genus alerts:

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.52.

Genus Plc engages in the provision of genetic livestock services to produce meat and milk. It operates through the following segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS and Research and Development. The Genus PIC segment focuses on global porcine sales business. The Genus ABS segment includes global bovine sales business.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Genus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.