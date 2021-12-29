Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $9.30

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $9.30 and traded as high as $10.08. Glencore shares last traded at $10.08, with a volume of 111,551 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Glencore from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

