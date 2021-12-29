Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Glencore plc (LON:GLEN) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 437.14 ($5.88).

Several brokerages recently commented on GLEN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 450 ($6.05) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.78) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Thursday, November 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.91) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.71) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.71) price objective on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Shares of Glencore stock traded up GBX 7.35 ($0.10) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 380.35 ($5.11). The stock had a trading volume of 13,064,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,406,875. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 365.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 341.56. The firm has a market capitalization of £50.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. Glencore has a 1 year low of GBX 230.05 ($3.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 420.03 ($5.65).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

