Gold Springs Resource (TSE:GRC) Trading 9.1% Higher

Gold Springs Resource Corp. (TSE:GRC)’s share price shot up 9.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.24. 3,450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 114,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$60.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.66.

In related news, Director Antonio Canton acquired 170,000 shares of Gold Springs Resource stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$34,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,963,980 shares in the company, valued at C$6,792,796. In the last three months, insiders have bought 416,000 shares of company stock worth $83,200.

Gold Springs Resource Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Springs gold-silver project covering approximately 7,544 hectares located in eastern Lincoln County, Nevada, and western Iron County, Utah.

