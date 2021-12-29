Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 873,318 shares traded.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AUMN. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Golden Minerals from $1.03 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

The company has a market cap of $59.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AUMN. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Golden Minerals by 52.3% during the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 103,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 35,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Golden Minerals by 446.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 157,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 128,600 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Golden Minerals by 1,133.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 264,884 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 243,413 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Golden Minerals by 15.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 818,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 111,616 shares during the period. 3.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.

