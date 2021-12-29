Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN) (TSE:AUM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. Golden Minerals shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 873,318 shares traded.
Several brokerages recently weighed in on AUMN. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on Golden Minerals from $1.03 to $1.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Golden Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of Golden Minerals in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.
The company has a market cap of $59.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.33.
About Golden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AUMN)
Golden Minerals Co is a precious metals junior gold-silver producer company. It focuses on a portfolio of precious metals projects which includes Velardeña Properties and Rodeo gold project in Durango State, Mexico; El Quevar silver project in Salta province of Argentina; Yoquivo gold-silver district-scale project in Chihuahua, Mexico; Sand Canyon gold-silver project in northwestern Nevada; and additional traditional silver-producing projects in the areas of Mexico.
See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings
Receive News & Ratings for Golden Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.