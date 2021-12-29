Goldstone Resources (LON:GRL) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $12.23

Goldstone Resources Limited (LON:GRL) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 12.23 ($0.16) and traded as low as GBX 10.54 ($0.14). Goldstone Resources shares last traded at GBX 11.25 ($0.15), with a volume of 375,096 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 12.23. The company has a market capitalization of £51.64 million and a PE ratio of -56.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.54, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.27.

Goldstone Resources Company Profile (LON:GRL)

Goldstone Resources Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and mining of gold and associated elements in West and Central Africa. The company's flagship property is the Akrokeri-Homase Gold project located in south-western Ghana. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

