Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $307.65

Shares of Good Energy Group PLC (LON:GOOD) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 307.65 ($4.14) and traded as low as GBX 232.50 ($3.13). Good Energy Group shares last traded at GBX 232.50 ($3.13), with a volume of 5,880 shares changing hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.05) price objective on shares of Good Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, November 25th.

The company has a market cap of £39.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.91, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 285.40 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 307.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 21st were paid a GBX 0.75 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st.

In related news, insider Rupert Sanderson sold 14,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 335 ($4.50), for a total transaction of £49,580 ($66,648.74). Also, insider Nigel Pocklington bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 352 ($4.73) per share, with a total value of £26,400 ($35,488.64). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,480 shares of company stock valued at $26,886,880.

About Good Energy Group (LON:GOOD)

Good Energy Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, generation, and sale of electricity from renewable sources in the United Kingdom. The company generates electric power by wind turbine machinery and solar panels. It also sells gas; and provides services related to micro-renewable generation, as well as offers EV market data services.

