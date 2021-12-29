Grainger (LON:GRI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $306.40

Grainger plc (LON:GRI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 306.40 ($4.12) and traded as high as GBX 313.80 ($4.22). Grainger shares last traded at GBX 310.60 ($4.18), with a volume of 114,701 shares changing hands.

GRI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.97) price target on shares of Grainger in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Grainger from GBX 375 ($5.04) to GBX 390 ($5.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.97) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 370 ($4.97) price objective on shares of Grainger in a research note on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 357.50 ($4.81).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 308.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 306.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 8.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.82. The stock has a market cap of £2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.32 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from Grainger’s previous dividend of $1.83. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 0.34%.

In related news, insider Helen Gordon purchased 96 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 309 ($4.15) per share, with a total value of £296.64 ($398.76).

Grainger Company Profile (LON:GRI)

Grainger plc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, manages, and rents residential properties in the United Kingdom. It also provides property and asset management services. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Newcastle upon Tyne, the United Kingdom.

