Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) Sets New 52-Week High at $104.28

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:GRT.UN) (NASDAQ:GRP.U) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$104.28 and last traded at C$104.16, with a volume of 8485 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$104.07.

GRT.UN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$105.00 to C$115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James set a C$98.00 target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust from C$95.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Granite Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Granite Real Estate Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$105.56.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.46, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a current ratio of 6.08. The firm has a market cap of C$6.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$99.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$91.77.

Granite is a Canadian based REIT engaged in the acquisition, development, ownership and management of industrial, warehouse and logistics properties in North America and Europe. Granite owns over 85 investment properties representing approximately 34 million square feet of leasable area.

