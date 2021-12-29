Gratomic (OTCMKTS:CBULF) Trading Up 0.9%

Gratomic Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBULF)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.19 and last traded at $1.12. Approximately 52,963 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 165,048 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.

About Gratomic (OTCMKTS:CBULF)

Gratomic, Inc is a canadian-based junior exploration company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of exploration assets located in Canada and Namibia. The firm’s project portfolio includes Aukum and Buckingham Graphite property. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

