Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.09.

GPRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Green Plains by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,003,536 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $293,966,000 after purchasing an additional 2,181,575 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Green Plains by 420.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,773,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $123,202,000 after buying an additional 3,048,726 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Green Plains by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,267,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $106,680,000 after buying an additional 18,886 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Green Plains by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,093,214 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $103,994,000 after buying an additional 1,161,813 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Green Plains by 3.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,021,406 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $101,580,000 after acquiring an additional 95,994 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,270. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.72. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

About Green Plains

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.

