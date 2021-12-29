Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.09.
GPRE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Green Plains in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Green Plains from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Green Plains from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.
In other Green Plains news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total value of $82,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,226 shares of company stock worth $2,870,515. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of NASDAQ GPRE traded down $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,270. The company has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.52 and a beta of 1.72. Green Plains has a 1-year low of $12.75 and a 1-year high of $44.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $37.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.51.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.03). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 8.58%. The company had revenue of $746.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $675.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.60) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Green Plains will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.
About Green Plains
Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil; provision of grain handling; and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production; Agribusiness and Energy Services; Food and Ingredients; and Partnership.
See Also: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.