Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $204.70. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. shares last traded at $203.22, with a volume of 10,432 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price target on Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from $191.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.24.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. (NYSE:ASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $243.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $263.66 million. Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 30.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 142.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 206 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. by 604.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 479 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste, S. A. B. de C. V. in the third quarter valued at about $212,000. 18.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste SA de CV is a holding company, which engages in the operation, maintenance, and development of airports through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Cancun, Aerostar, Airplan, Villahermosa, Merida, Holding and Services, and Other. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

