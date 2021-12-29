Hardide (LON:HDD) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $33.09

Hardide plc (LON:HDD) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 33.09 ($0.44) and traded as low as GBX 31 ($0.42). Hardide shares last traded at GBX 31 ($0.42), with a volume of 0 shares.

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 33.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 33.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.23, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of £17.32 million and a P/E ratio of -5.96.

Hardide Company Profile (LON:HDD)

Hardide plc manufactures and sells tungsten carbide-based coatings for external and internal surfaces in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. The company offers custom coatings; and base material coatings for various steel and alloy materials, as well as coatings for seals.

