Hargreaves Services (LON:HSP) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $461.56

Hargreaves Services Plc (LON:HSP) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 461.56 ($6.20) and traded as low as GBX 392 ($5.27). Hargreaves Services shares last traded at GBX 397 ($5.34), with a volume of 14,839 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.15, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of £128.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 429.98 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 461.56.

In other news, insider Christopher Jones purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.50) per share, with a total value of £36,810 ($49,482.46).

Hargreaves Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides coal distribution services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company owns and operates surface coal mines; provides solid fuels to the domestic, industrial, and power generation markets, as well as earthmoving advisory and contracting services.

