Head-To-Head Analysis: MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) vs. Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO)

MassRoots (OTCMKTS:MSRT) and Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

Get MassRoots alerts:

This table compares MassRoots and Vimeo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MassRoots N/A -139.45% N/A Vimeo -9.35% -10.17% -5.72%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for MassRoots and Vimeo, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MassRoots 0 0 0 0 N/A Vimeo 0 4 5 0 2.56

Vimeo has a consensus target price of $36.57, indicating a potential upside of 104.88%. Given Vimeo’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Vimeo is more favorable than MassRoots.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares MassRoots and Vimeo’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MassRoots $10,000.00 2,446.87 -$14.71 million N/A N/A Vimeo $283.22 million 10.42 -$50.63 million N/A N/A

MassRoots has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Vimeo.

About MassRoots

MassRoots, Inc. engages in the development and provision of social media network for the cannabis community. It offers WeedPass, a rewards program which enables consumers to earn tickets to movies, sporting events, and festivals by shopping at participating dispensaries. The company was founded by Isaac Dietrich, Stewart Fortier, Tyler Knight, and Hyler Fortier in April 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About Vimeo

Vimeo, Inc. owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos. In addition, the company offers professional video hosting solutions for small businesses. It provides solutions for creative professionals, small businesses, enterprises, education sector, fitness centers, and faith teams. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in New York, New York. Vimeo, Inc.(NasdaqGS:VMEO) operates independently of IAC/InterActiveCorp as of May 24, 2021.

Receive News & Ratings for MassRoots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MassRoots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.