Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Acquired by Chilton Capital Management LLC

Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) by 7.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,211 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC owned 0.21% of Healthcare Realty Trust worth $8,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the second quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 12.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 18.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HR traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 992,328. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.00 and a 1 year high of $33.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.54 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.28.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.45). Healthcare Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 1.43%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 636.88%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Healthcare Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.80.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, leases, manages, acquires, finances, develops, and redevelops income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States of America. The company was founded by David R.

