Healthcare Services Acquisition (OTCMKTS:HCARU) Trading 0.7% Higher

Healthcare Services Acquisition Co. (OTCMKTS:HCARU)’s share price traded up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.00 and last traded at $10.00. 600 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 34,632 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCARU. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 449,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,516,000 after buying an additional 13,915 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Services Acquisition by 291.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 79,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after buying an additional 59,482 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bethesda, Maryland.

