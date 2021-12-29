Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.98

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$17.98 and traded as high as C$18.00. Héroux-Devtek shares last traded at C$17.51, with a volume of 1,700 shares changing hands.

HRX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek from C$22.50 to C$25.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$20.50 price objective on shares of Héroux-Devtek and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.98. The company has a market cap of C$626.19 million and a P/E ratio of 19.94.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.03. The firm had revenue of C$131.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$132.00 million. Equities analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek Inc. will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

About Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX)

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the surface treatment of landing gear components; assembling and installation of aircraft components at customer assembly lines, as well as offers electronic enclosures, heat exchangers, cabinets, and titanium components.

