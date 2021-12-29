HEXO (TSE:HEXO) Shares Down 11.3%

HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) shares were down 11.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.94 and last traded at C$0.94. Approximately 1,665,653 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 2,415,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.06.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HEXO shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on HEXO from C$2.00 to C$1.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$2.00 price target on shares of HEXO in a research note on Monday, November 1st. ATB Capital decreased their price target on HEXO from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on HEXO from C$7.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on HEXO from C$5.97 to C$2.54 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HEXO has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$3.46.

The company has a market capitalization of C$327.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.33, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$1.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.71.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

