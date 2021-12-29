Horizonte Minerals (LON:HZM) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Horizonte Minerals Plc (LON:HZM)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 6.50 ($0.09). Horizonte Minerals shares last traded at GBX 6.38 ($0.09), with a volume of 3,053,896 shares traded.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.65, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.45. The company has a market capitalization of £108.38 million and a PE ratio of -21.25.

Horizonte Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral projects in Brazil. The company primarily explores for nickel deposits, as well as cobalt deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Araguaia ferronickel project and the Vermelho Nickel-Cobalt project located in the south of the CarajÃ¡s mineral district in northern Brazil.

