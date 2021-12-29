Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.52. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $1.49, with a volume of 48,385 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $14.79 million, a PE ratio of -4.14 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 45.50 and a quick ratio of 45.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HUSA. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Houston American Energy by 157.9% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 6,717 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the second quarter worth $62,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the second quarter worth $63,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Houston American Energy by 175.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,854 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 19,033 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houston American Energy during the third quarter worth $85,000. 18.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Houston American Energy Corp. engages in the development, exploration, exploitation, acquisition, and production of natural gas and crude oil properties. It holds interest in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region and in the South American country of Colombia. The company was founded on April 2, 2001 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

