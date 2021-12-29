Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.67

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.67 and last traded at $34.55, with a volume of 14871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.64.

HUN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Huntsman from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Huntsman from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntsman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.54.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $32.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.09.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Huntsman had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.188 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is an increase from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.13%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUN. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 81.0% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Huntsman in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 24.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Corp. engages in the manufacturing of differentiated organic chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment manufactures and markets polyurethane chemicals, including MDI products, PO, polyols, PG, TPU, aniline, and MTBE.

