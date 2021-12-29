Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Shares Down 12.5%

Shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT) dropped 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$9.80 and last traded at C$9.81. Approximately 282,151 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,414,935 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$11.21.

HUT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Friday, November 12th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$20.00 target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Hut 8 Mining in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$12.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 10.20, a current ratio of 22.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of C$1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$14.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.65.

Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$50.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$49.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 56 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. The company is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

