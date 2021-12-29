ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) Trading 1.1% Higher

ICA Gruppen AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ICCGF) shares traded up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $58.89 and last traded at $58.89. 400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.23.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Danske cut shares of ICA Gruppen AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $533.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.72.

ICA Gruppen AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, engages in the grocery retail business primarily in Sweden and the Baltic countries. The company operates through five segments: ICA Sweden, Rimi Baltic, Apotek HjÃ¤rtat, ICA Real Estate, and ICA Bank. It offers various organic products, private label products, and non-food products; and conducts pharmacy operations.

