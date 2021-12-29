ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $282.36.

ICLR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on ICON Public from $240.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on ICON Public from $276.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on ICON Public from $234.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on ICON Public from $242.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ICON Public from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th.

Get ICON Public alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stephenson National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 16.2% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 21.3% in the third quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 804 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 10.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ICON Public in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of ICON Public by 20.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ICLR opened at $306.05 on Wednesday. ICON Public has a 1-year low of $168.76 and a 1-year high of $313.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $281.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.88, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.16. ICON Public had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 166.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that ICON Public will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON plc operates as a clinical research organization, which engages in the provision of outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries. It specializes in the strategic development, management and analysis of programs that support clinical development.

Further Reading: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for ICON Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICON Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.