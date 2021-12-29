iHuman (NYSE:IH) Shares Down 3.3%

iHuman Inc. (NYSE:IH) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.90 and last traded at $2.90. 19,619 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 68% from the average session volume of 60,454 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $154.64 million, a PE ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 4.18. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.51.

Get iHuman alerts:

iHuman (NYSE:IH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $34.27 million for the quarter. iHuman had a negative net margin of 9.29% and a negative return on equity of 12.91%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IH. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of iHuman during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iHuman in the 2nd quarter valued at $516,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iHuman by 428.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 65,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 53,458 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iHuman by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 277,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,872,000 after acquiring an additional 6,324 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iHuman by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 918,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,495,000 after acquiring an additional 126,489 shares during the period. 4.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About iHuman (NYSE:IH)

iHuman Inc provides childhood edutainment products and services to individual users, education organizations, and distributors in the People's Republic of China. The company offers interactive and self-directed learning apps, including iHuman Chinese, iHuman English, iHuman Pinyin, iHuman Magic Math, iHuman Books, and iHuman Stories.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for iHuman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHuman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.