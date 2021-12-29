Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Hits New 1-Year High at $45.67

Imperial Oil Limited (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$45.67 and last traded at C$45.28, with a volume of 50664 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$45.04.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. CSFB set a C$48.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$50.00 price target on Imperial Oil and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$45.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$51.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$46.26.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.74, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$43.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.87. The firm has a market cap of C$31.87 billion and a PE ratio of 62.82.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.30 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$11.17 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Imperial Oil Limited will post 5.3599999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Imperial Oil’s payout ratio is 136.68%.

About Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

