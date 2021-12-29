InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4,792.84

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (LON:IHG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,792.84 ($64.43) and traded as high as GBX 4,846 ($65.14). InterContinental Hotels Group shares last traded at GBX 4,768 ($64.09), with a volume of 128,941 shares trading hands.

IHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 5,400 ($72.59) price target on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on InterContinental Hotels Group from GBX 5,650 ($75.95) to GBX 5,700 ($76.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, InterContinental Hotels Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,200 ($69.90).

Get InterContinental Hotels Group alerts:

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,836.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,792.84. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5,960.00.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, restaurants, and spas under the EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts, avid hotels, voco hotels, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Regent Hotels & Resorts, Six Senses Hotels Resorts Spas, Atwell Suites, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Hotel Indigo, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, and Candlewood Suites.

Featured Story: What is the LIBOR?



Receive News & Ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterContinental Hotels Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.