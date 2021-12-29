Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Comerica (CMA)

Comerica (NYSE: CMA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

12/21/2021 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at Compass Point from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $87.00 price target on the stock.

12/16/2021 – Comerica was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $90.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Comerica have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history with its bottom line having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. Recovering economy along with gradually improving loan commitments and a loan pipeline will likely stoke its net interest income (NII) growth. Comerica’s prospects also look promising as its revenues and efficiency initiatives are likely to boost its financials. Backed by a decent liquidity position, the company’s capital-deployment activities seem sustainable. Prudent cost-management activities will likely aid in alleviating bottom-line pressure. However, the lack of diversification in Comerica’s loan portfolio and in its geographical footprint is a near-term woe amid an uncertain economy and a competitive market.”

12/16/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $100.00 to $110.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/15/2021 – Comerica was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $95.00 price target on the stock.

12/6/2021 – Comerica had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $103.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded up $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,369,396. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.43 and a 200-day moving average of $78.07. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $54.78 and a 12-month high of $91.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $755.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.42 million. Comerica had a net margin of 38.31% and a return on equity of 15.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 33.42%.

In other Comerica news, Director Ximena G. Humrichouse sold 728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.40, for a total transaction of $64,355.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Melinda A. Chausse sold 3,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.98, for a total transaction of $311,970.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,066 shares of company stock worth $1,588,810. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Comerica in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $768,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 347,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its holdings in Comerica by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 4,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Comerica by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Comerica by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 145,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

